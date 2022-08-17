Joker the Lydford alpaca is a favourite with his local vets

‘He let the vet team fluff up the top of his head, loving the attention and being off of the farm where he could not trek for over a month whilst on medication. He then trotted off with my vet Sarah very happily as he knows her and she is quite simply the best vet I’ve ever dealt with. Sarah specialises in alpacas and is so calm, confident and has the most respectful way with alpacas who don’t deal well with a lot of restraint.’