Campaigners calling for the restoration of the rail link between Tavistock and Plymouth via Bere Alston are inviting the public to join their meeting remotely tomorrow (Friday, September 6).
Tavy Rail is holding its meeting in Tavistock Council Chamber to discuss how it can persuade the Government not to withdraw funding for the long-awaited line.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has suggested all rail restoration projects will be reviewed due to costs, with the prospect of cancellation.
The group suggests the project only needs minor funding to complete the business case and full funding to complete the line is not needed for another four years.
Anyone can join the meeting via Zoom, but only Tavy Rail members can attend in person.
Richard Searight, chairman of Tavy Rail, said: “The focus of our meeting on Friday will be to ensure that this message has been broadcast loud and clear locally, regionally and especially to Westminster. I encourage all our supporters to attend the crucial meeting virtually at Tavistock Council Chamber at 7pm. Anyone unable to access the meeting live can catch up through a recording.”
Richard says the rail link would boost the West Devon economy by attracting businesses along its route, support ‘levelling up’ in Plymouth and reduce traffic congestion and pollution to slow climate change.
The Zoom meeting can be joined using this link (meeting ID: 817 8834 2995 and passcode: 072148): https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81788342995?pwd=LBpbNymk7p2YbW5yAPCCKWbzKqzv6t.1 For future updates see https://www.facebook.com/TavyRAIL or email [email protected] or info.2day.ws