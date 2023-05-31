The organisers of Tavistock Pride are encouraging companies, schools, businesses and organisations who would like to be part of the event parade to get in touch.
The parade will proceed kickstart the day on Saturday, July 1 at 12pm, proceeding through the centre of town, along Plymouth Road and looping around to West Street, back to the Meadows for 1pm where the main festival will then commence.
Contact organisers on [email protected] with the following information: the name of the organisation, the number of people coming, main contact for the day (name and number) and what you plan to do (such as walking, singing, dancing or carrying a banner).