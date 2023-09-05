Have you ever been curious to try Morris dancing or are you a musician looking to do something different?
Lodestone Border Morris are looking for new dancers and musicians as they begin their new practice season, starting on Thursday, September 21 at Lamerton Village Hall from 8pm to 10pm.
The group enjoys a busy calendar throughout the year performing at pubs, festivals and local events and don’t believe in taking themselves too seriously, just enjoying putting on a show and having a fun doing so.
If you are interested and wish to join them, message them through their Facebook page to find out more at: https://shorturl.at/gmHM9