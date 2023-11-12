A COMMUNITY walk is set to take place this weekend and you’re invited.
The walk has been organised by Gunnislake Community Matters group and is set to take place on Saturday November 18 setting off from Burrator Dam. The circular walk will involve roads and hard pathways.
Those wishing to join in with the walk should meet at 10.45am at Burrator Dam or at 10am at Gunnislake Car Park for car share.
All are invited and the walk will be one to two hours, and there may even be the chance to stop for an ice-cream too! For more details see the Gunnislake Community Matters Facebook page.