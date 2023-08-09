A COMMUNITY walk is taking place this weekend and all are welcome.
The walk has been organised by local group, Gunnislake Community Matters (GCM).
The free event will take place at Cotehele, PL12 6TA on Saturday (August 19). Those wishing to join in on the walk should meet at 10am at Gunnislake car park for car share or 10.20am at Cotehele Quay car park.
The circular walk will include moderate climbs and uneven ground and will take around one to two hours.
It is advised to wear suitable footwear. For updates visit the GCM Facebook Page.