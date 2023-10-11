GET your walking boots on and join in with a community walk this weekend.
All are welcome to join in with a community walk set to take place this Saturday (October 21). The walk has been organised by local group, Gunnislake Community Matters and the route will include Thorney Point, Bere Ferrers. The walk will take approximately one to two hours and will involve mainly footpaths with some road walking.
If you wish to join in with the walk meet at 10am at Gunnislake Car Park for car share or at 10.30am at Bere Ferrers station (PL20 7JS). The group have asked participants to park on the road and not in the station car park.
Suitable footwear is advised.