Shakespeare draws our attention to the power of music. On my wedding night we were able to see the final night of Jonnie Mathis at the Talk of the Town in the West End. He was a firm favourite of ours and his performance brought the house down. As the decades pass our choice of music changes. Pre the era of the Beatles it was all the rage to dance to “Rock around the clock.” Today that seems so uncool. The Beatles along with the Rolling Stones were the major players in the swinging sixties whose hit sings we all sang along to for many years. We all knew all the words and now many years later can still recall their major hits. It was a time when we all wanted to play the guitar. I still have mine bought when I was 17 years old. Sadly my musical skills restrict me to a limited number of chords meaning my repertoire is confined to an eclectic range of tunes.
From the sixties popular music took a very different direction which did not seem so attractive to those of us brought up with skiffle and country music overlaid by two iconic groups. Punk and a whole host of different styles have subsequently been followed by modern day musical directions.
I have never found rappers a sound that I can fully appreciate. One recognises the skill in such performances but I totally fail to understand a single word. As an oldie I have difficulty in enjoying many modern singers seen on television. Many seem to hold the microphone so close to their mouth that the words are lost. Others fail to impress me with their high pitched screaming leaving any notion of a tune lost forever.
What I have always enjoyed is having music but no words to listen to when I am studying. It provides a soothing background if you select the right type of music.
Music is clearly a personal choice. What is attractive to one person is a complete turn off to others. We all have our favourite performances. One relative of mine is hooked on “The Sound of Music” and will go to watch it countless times. It might seem odd but if it provides someone with a pleasurable experience then it must be a good thing.
Gareth Malone has demonstrated the great power to be had from singing in a choir. The Military Wives group followed by other choirs has shown how uplifting music can be, Dementia awareness has led to group singing improving people’s lives who live with this terrible illness.
My own favourites cover a very wide spectrum. Hopefully some of you will recognise them and agree. I appreciate for others they will have no appeal. Here goes. Barbara Dickson the voice of an angel and Annie Lennox are my top two female artists. Many readers will be too young to appreciate the late Everly Brothers whose melodies I sang at college usually in the shower after a football match. Of modern vocalists I am a fan of George Ezra whose easy style and clear diction make good listening. Somewhat left field I am a big fan of Brass Bands whose wholesome sound can fill a room with dynamic noise.
Whatever your choice of music it provides so much joy. There have been some funny musical times for me. Teaching in a London Comprehensive School the speech day was conducted by the Chair of Governors, He was clearly not used to introducing an orchestral piece. He told the assembled hall that we would listen to a Gavotte and March. At the midway point he jumped up to tell us yet again that we would hear a Gavotte and March. We suspect he took a little nap after the first few bars.
Whatever your taste in music, enjoy.