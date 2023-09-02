AN open day is being held by Teignbridge Leisure on Wednesday, September 6, where you can learn about a diverse range of jobs in the local leisure industry.
The event, which runs from 10am to 1pm is being held in Dawlish Leisure Centre, Sandy Lane, Dawlish EX7 0AF.
A spokesperson says: 'At our Open Day, you'll gain insights into the heart of the organisation and discover how your skills and aspirations align with our mission. Whether you're an experienced professional seeking new challenges or someone eager to kickstart their career, the diverse range of roles offers something for everyone.
'You can also discover your potential and enhance your skills with Teignbridge Leisure's comprehensive accredited training courses designed to help you achieve your career goals.
'At the Open Day you will meet the team, learn about roles which are available, get more information about them in a Q&A session and if you bring your CV and cover letter you can even apply for a position on the day!
'Join Teignbridge Leisure on Wednesday 6 September and take the first step toward an exciting and fulfilling career. '