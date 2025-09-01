A Dartmoor-based luxury jewellery designer has launched a new collection inspired by autumn on the moors.
Corrinne Eira Evans new pieces are made with gold and silver chainmail and naturally flawed diamonds.
Inspired by the beauty of autumn on the moors, the collection draws on glittering dew drops, silver mists and the sparkle of spiders’ webs in frosted morning air.
Corrinne works only with fully traceable, Single Mine Origin gold and silver and antique or ethically sourced gemstones, keeping sustainability and gem workers’ rights at the forefront of her practice.
In 2022 Corrinne’s jewellery was selected to promote the historic 40th anniversary Goldsmiths Fair, and her pieces have been featured in British Vogue.
Corrinne showcases her work and creates her jewellery at her studio gallery ‘Moon & Moor’ in the Victorian Arcade, Okehampton.
