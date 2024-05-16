THE GATES  for this year’s Devon County Show have opened this morning - with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Farmers across Devon and beyond are displaying their animals and produce the three-day event at Westpoint Arena, and there are numerous  competitions, trade stands, activities and family-friendly fun for all to enjoy.

Devon County Show.
Judging starts for South Devons in the cattle rings (Steve Pope/MDA)

Judging started first thing this morning with livestock being washed, brushed and coiffed, ready to attract the judges’ eye and hopefully win one of the numerous coveted titles up for grabs.

Devon County Show. A short baaaaa-ck and sides before showing in the ring
A short baaaaa-ck and sides before showing in the ring (Steve Pope/MDA)

Highlights so far at the show has been the honorary mayor of Cockington, Patrick the miniature Shetland Pony , officially opening the Crafts and Gardens Marie, and the first of two of todays displays pf brilliant horsemanship from Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses

Devon County Show
An ice-cream breakfast for one young handler (Steve Pope/MDA)

Devon County Show
Something to smile about - at the Devon County Show (Steve Pope/MDA)