Italian evening with Reverend Chris Painter in Gunnislake
Tuesday 30th August 2022 9:30 am
(Submitted )
Tamar Valley Reverend, Chris Painter is hosting an Italian evening to be enjoyed by all.
Reverend Chris will be giving a presentation on Venice, following a recent trip he made there this summer. The presentation will be followed by Italian light refreshments that will be availble in the church hall.
The event will take place at St Anne’s Church, Gunnislake on September 9 at 7pm.
