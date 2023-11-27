“I flew to the Ascension Islands on a giant Hercules plane, from where the operation was being run. I shared the plane with a member of the SAS and his stock of armaments he was responsible for. Wow had to sit on these explosives when we picked up some other troops on the way after refuelling in Morocco. It was all being done in a rush because the Argentinians had invaded the Falklands with a surprise attack. I was the last to know out of my team when I arrived at my new base on RAF Marham to work with the Victor tanker planes and they had to break the shock news to me. But it was also exciting because it was what we’d all trained for.”