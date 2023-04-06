A COMMUNITY walk is taking place this weekend offering a chance to explore an Iron Age hill fort.
The walk which has been organised by Gunnislake Community Matters group is taking place this Saturday (April 15). The route of the walk will be Cadsonbury Iron Age hill fort and river walk.
If you wish to participate in the walk, meet at 10am at Gunnislake car park for car share or meet at 10.20am at Callington Newbridge.
The walk includes a steep climb and uneven ground. The duration of the walk will be approximately one to two hours.