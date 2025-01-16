Independent internet provider Airband is offering free broadband to community centres across Devon to help bridge the digital gap and reduce isolation.
Over 500 venues across Airbands network have been connected so far, and Airband are asking locals who run community hubs to get in touch to register for free broadband services.
James Hyland, head of residential for Airband, said: “As a provider focused on connecting semi-rural and hard-to-reach areas, we understand the importance community centres play in building and strengthening the cultural fabric of an area, fostering connection, and creating a sense of belonging. We're proud to offer free broadband to these vital spaces, especially as crucial hubs for both digital and in-person connection.”
See airband.co.uk to register.