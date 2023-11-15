John Clarke, headteacher, welcomed the report, saying he and all staff were ‘delighted’ with the ‘good’ grading which came with some very positive feedback from the inspector. He explained that the grading system had been changed since the school achieved ‘outstanding’ in 2011 within a different framework. The school had been exempt from routine inspection since the previous inspection until 2020: “We are genuinely delighted. Our ‘good’ grading came with some very positive feedback and we couldn’t be happier. We found the inspection experience to be a positive one and feel validated that the report aligns with our own evaluation of our school’s strengths and areas for improvement.