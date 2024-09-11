AN inquest has been opened into the deaths of a Tavistock man and a baby girl as a result of a serious accident near Tavistock on August Bank Holiday Monday.
The inquest was opened at the Coroner’s Court in Exeter yesterday (September 10).
The inquest heard that photographer David Sterratt, 46, from Canons Way, Tavistock, died at a collision at Iron Railings Cross near Tavistock at 12.55pm on Monday, August 26.
He was a front seat passenger in a Kia Rio driving from Tavistock to Lifton which collided with a Vauxhall Astra apparently crossing the carriageway.
The inquest also heard that ten-month-old Daria Demian, from Breton Green, Peterborough, died of injuries sustained in the same collision. She was a rear seat passenger in the Vauxhall Astra.
Daria died in the early hours of August 29 at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children from serious injuries sustained in the crash.
The inquest has been opened and adjourned. A full inquest will be held at a later date.