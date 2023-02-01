Organised and run by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), 60 children from St Andrew’s, Mary Tavy, Meavy, St Peter’s, Horrabridge, Whitchurch and Bere Alston enjoyed an indoor games day at Bere Alston School on January 20.
Archery, boccia, table cricket, new age kurling and fun with rainbow balls were delivered by OCRA coaches and enjoyed by the children.
The next OCRA schools event should have been the inter schools swimming gala but this has had to be postponed to March 7, due to the current pool closure at Meadowlands in Tavistock.
Wednesday, February 8 sees the first OCRA inter schools cross country event in the Meadows, Tavistock starting at 4pm.
