The report also mentioned the importance of Dartmoor’s iconic ponies but recognised that their future was in jeopardy. Before the review, there was a concern that removing stock from the moor would devastate pony populations, as farmers would be forced to keep more ‘productive’ animals, such as sheep and cattle instead. However, the review recommended that ponies should not be linked with other animals for the calculation of stocking rates, and ‘NE should not take actions likely to result in a reduction in their numbers.’