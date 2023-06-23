A by-election for the Tavistock North ward of West Devon District Council was a dead heat but Cllr Ursula Mann has won through after drawing lots!
Independent candidate Ursula Mann and Liberal Democrat candidate Holly Greenbury-Pullen got the exact same number of votes, so lots were drawn and, as a consequence, an additional vote was allotted to Ursula Mann, who is duly elected.
The results were as follows:
Holly Greenbury-Pullen (Lib Dem) 233 votes
Judy Hughes (Con) 176 votes
Ursula Mann (Ind) 233 (elected)
Annabel Martn (Green) 215
Uwem Udo (Lab) 57