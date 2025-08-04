Memories were swapped in a poignant celebration of Lady Modiford’s Primary School as time was called on the 306-year-old Walkhampton school.

The school hall was packed with families, staff, children and ex-pupils when a special evening was held to look back on the classroom memories. The event marked the end of the school year and after pupils and staff have moved on as the academy trust running it announced its closure, a move residents are fighting.

Sarah Reid, current deputy head, invited locals to bring in any memorabilia as a way of collectively paying tribute to the past and present achievements and young and old.

Black and white photographs of children, recent coloured pictures of activity days jostled with newspaper cuttings illustrating the school’s prominence in the community.

Newspaper cuttings about Lady Modiford’s School 300-year anniversary in the school history exhibition with Sarah Reid, deputy headteacher (Tindle)
Lady Modiford's School in 1931.
Lady Modiford's School in 1931 - still only a relatively short chapter ago in the school’s long and vital role in the Walkhampton community. (Submitted)
Lady Modiford's School in years gone by with a former teacher and pupils.
A scene from the past at Lady Modiford's School, with a former teacher and pupils at the Walkhampton school’s community memorabilia pop-up exhibition gathering. (Submitted)
Lady Modiford's School in years gone by.
A full school photo at Lady Modiford's School over half a century ago featuring forebears of many a family in Walkhampton. (Submitted)
Stern looking pupils from Lady Modiford's School in a bygone time.
And another, featuring unsmiling pupils from Lady Modford’s School, in Walkhampton, apparently dating back to the Victorian era. (Submitted)