Memories were swapped in a poignant celebration of Lady Modiford’s Primary School as time was called on the 306-year-old Walkhampton school.
The school hall was packed with families, staff, children and ex-pupils when a special evening was held to look back on the classroom memories. The event marked the end of the school year and after pupils and staff have moved on as the academy trust running it announced its closure, a move residents are fighting.
Sarah Reid, current deputy head, invited locals to bring in any memorabilia as a way of collectively paying tribute to the past and present achievements and young and old.
Black and white photographs of children, recent coloured pictures of activity days jostled with newspaper cuttings illustrating the school’s prominence in the community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.