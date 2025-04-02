AN ENTRANCING production of Shrek the Musical has showcased the acting and singing talent of many young local people.
Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club (TC2) recently put on a ‘swamptastic’ show at Tavistock Wharf with their production of Shrek the Musical Jr.
Featuring the well-loved characters of Shrek and Donkey, the appreciative audiences were taken on a hilarious musical adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular’ score.
The cast brought joy, enthusiasm and a whole host of musical talent to the stage with their highly entertaining performances.
The next production by younger members of TC2 will be in with Disney’s Aladdin Jr. TC2 is now entering its 20th year and a celebratory anniversary concert is planned for later in 2025.
The cast were as follows: Shrek – Saba Pearson; Donkey: Katie Avent and Keira Byworth; Fiona: Elvi Batt and Ruby Harding; Little Red Riding Hood: Layla Maddock and Ruby-Blue McGrath; Pinocchio: Samuel Page and Molly P; Lord Farquaad – Ava Squance.