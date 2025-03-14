A SKATE and BMX complex is due to be given a new lease of life in a bid to improve safety and widen use and deter vandalism and other anti-social behaviour by non-users.
Okehampton skatepark will be redesigned and upgraded with a £30,000 contract awarded by Okehampton Town Council.
The council wants to remove the shelter, which appears to attract anti-social behaviour, and resurface the track, in phases.
A new design would incorporates a variety of skate and BMX track elements suitable for different skill levels, riding styles and include features making the track inclusive for those with disabilities, while prioritising safety.
On the website contracts finder, Okehampton Town Council wrote: “We are looking for a design and build tender for a BMX/MTB/skate asphalt-surfaced pump track on the footprint of the existing BMX track which is approximately 300m in length. The track needs to cater for all abilities, whilst challenging experienced riders and being safe for beginners as well as being suitable for use for scooters and skateboards.”
The changes to the skatepark will be welcomed by many users of the park as the park-keeper reported to the council during the parks committee meeting last Monday, that the team were regularly needing to attend to vandalism to the shelter on the site.
The Park-keeper said: “I have to regularly go down there and clear up smashed glass, litter and all sorts which all comes from that shelter. That shelter has become an area for anti-social behaviour and it’s not by the skaters but youths who want to go at night and drink down there. When the skate park is done it should not have a shelter.”
Cllr Simon Weekes said: “I pick up rubbish all the time down there, despite the three bins surrounding the shelter. The shelters are used by a lot of grannies and children using it for picnics. I know I’ve personally used it for picnics with my children, but there is also a lot of anti-social behaviour. “
He suggested CCTV cameras be installed to stop the misbehaviour and to retain the shelter for parents to sit while their children skate or bike: “If we really don’t want people down there in the dark we should turn the street lights off.”
The park-keeper suggested an alternative - using the park benches by the trees which are out in the open, so youths are not encouraged to visit the shelter in the dark and bad weather.
He also pointed out that skate parks rarely have shelters elsewhere..
Councillor Weekes said: “I guarantee that I use that facility more than any of you and I think it would be a ludicrous thing to get rid of the shelter.
The council approved the removal of the shelter, subject to consultation with the users
The closing date is Friday, April 11 2025.