A SUCCESSFUL village event has been held to discuss proposals to upgrade sports facilities in Bere Alston.
A large group of villagers attended the event in the Parish Hall last Saturday, February 17 to look at plans to develop the Sports Pavilion, Recreation Field and Play Park at the Down, They were able to discuss with parish councillors various ideas and possible plans and they were then invited to complete a response sheet on what they thought about the proposals. These very important comments will help the parish council in deciding what to do to develop what is the main public recreation area for the village.
Peter Crozier, chair of the parish council said, “A most satisfying event where our parishioners were most helpful and informative. Visitors were also able to chat with over a dozen village sporting organisations including keep fit, bowling, yoga, tennis, sailing and gig rowing and obtain details of their facilities and membership.
The next stage in the participation exercise is that on Sunday, February 25 from 2-4pm the Sports Pavilion at the Down will be open for parishioners to have a look around at the present building. All are welcome to come along.
Anybody who missed Saturday’s event can see the plans at the Parish Offices on Monday, Wednesday or Friday mornings from 9.30am until 1.30pm.
They can also access and complete the response form by going on to the parish council Facebook site where they will find a link to the response sheet.