A large group of villagers attended the event in the Parish Hall last Saturday, February 17 to look at plans to develop the Sports Pavilion, Recreation Field and Play Park at the Down, They were able to discuss with parish councillors various ideas and possible plans and they were then invited to complete a response sheet on what they thought about the proposals. These very important comments will help the parish council in deciding what to do to develop what is the main public recreation area for the village.