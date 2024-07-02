Locals in a Tamar Valley village are being asked for their views on a future community shop.
The current owners of Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Shop and Post Office are to retire in August 2025.
Adrian and Mandy Parkes have run the business for 25 years. As the shop operates from the ground floor of their home, they plan to turn the premises back into residential use next summer.
Resident Karen Bennett and parish councillor Tracy Ledger are looking ahead. They want to make sure that if local people feel they need a shop, this service is not lost to the village.The shop in its current location was first opened by Annie Bray in 1904.
“I’ve always lived in Harrowbarrow and personally, we use the shop quite a lot and we’ve always supported it,” Karen explained.
“It’s that idea of having a community hub, where you go in and can have a chat. But there are a lot of new people who’ve moved into the village and we don’t know how everyrone feels, so we’d like to find out what people might want.”
A meeting to gauge people’s interest will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 7-9pm at Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall.
Karen described how the current owners of the shop had done a great deal to support their community during Covid.
“All through lockdown they were amazing and went over and above. Hopefully we can also give them some recognition as part of this process.”
Karen and Tracy have done a lot of research, and have visited St Dominic’s shop to find out how it was funded and built, as well as looking for potential premises.
At present there are no fixed ideas on how the project will take shape – they want to hear from as many residents as possible first.
“ It would be useful to hear the community’s views on whether there is an appetite for a shop,” Karen said.
To fill in a short survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VG2ZC97 or for more information contact [email protected].