A CONTROVERSIAL new ice cream kiosk in a Dartmoor village has been given the go-ahead, after community support.
Change of use has been granted for the erection of an ice cream and hot and cold drinks sales kiosk, behind the former Railway Inn on Two Bridges Road, Princetown.
The kiosk is aimed at giving walkers, runners, cyclists and families enjoying the village and the open moor a new service. It is due to open on March 31 in time for Easter.
Customers praised the kiosk when it launched last summer for its convenient location next to a well-used footpath and range of local ice creams.
Terry and Nikki Hirst who run an adjacent guesthouse, said the village needed a small kiosk and high customer use proved the need.
They were backed by a large number of supporters, from within the village and among visitors from Plymouth and afar.
The original plan, to Dartmoor National Park Authority, was heavily opposed before being considered by planners, so the couple withdrew it and included measures to meet objections from residents and planners’ conditions.
Opponents claimed both the original and revised plans would generate litter and traffic and that the portable loos and ‘fairy’ lights were unsuitable for the unspoiled village and moor. One or two businesses also said the kiosk was not neeeded.
However, the couple agreed to planners’ conditions that the walls be clad in natural slate and the building be used for the sale of ice cream and hot and cold drinks only. Also, no sign or adverts should be displayed on the exterior. All to protect the visual amenity of the national park and village conservation area.
Terry said: ‘We have had the amazing opportunity to bring the redundant the Railway Inn back to life as a guesthouse and we sleep up to 33 guests, all who contribute to the local economy.
‘We have learnt that tourists do like to have a variety of choice.
‘Our next step is encouraging tourism and enhancing the wide range of activities. It has been a real pleasure to see so many of the local businesses supporting the kiosk.’
Nikki said: ‘The kiosk should be a real asset to a village that already has so much to offer to make visitor trips worthwhile.
‘The main aim is to enhance the variety of stores, food outlets and activities that Princetown already offers.’
Recompostable cups and packaging is used, along with ‘green’ and ‘brown’ bins. Short-stay parking slots have been created.