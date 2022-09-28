Hundreds sign books of condolence in West Devon for the Queen
Subscribe newsletter
Many hundreds of expressions of sadness and celebration for the passing and the long life of the Queen have been collected across West Devon.
Cllr Caroline Mott, mayor of West Devon Borough Council, said: ‘It was an honour to open our books of condolence to the public to capture tributes to Her Majesty The Queen, after she served 70 years of public service. We had a slow but consistent number of people wishing to sign our books. This was in addition to those who used our website link to sign the national online book of condolence.
‘The Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III was a success and a moment I will never forget. A moment in our country’s history that I am sure will stay with all those who attended the event or watched around the country.’
The Rev Sephen Cook, parish priest at All Saints Church, Okehampton, said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to sign our book of condolences. There was a great outpouring of appreciation for the Queen’s long life of service.’
Two services of commemoration were held at All Saints in honour of the late Queen.
More than 600 people signed the book of condolences in Tavistock Parish Church with the oldest thought to be 94 and the youngest probably aged six with Tavistock’s widespread appeal to tourists reflected in many visitors from throughout the UK and as far as New Zealand and South Africa.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |