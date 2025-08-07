Nearly 300 Ninja swords have been surrendered to Devon and Cornwall Police in a month-long Ninja surrender and compensation campaign.
The campaign, led by the Home Office, ran from 1 to 31 July 2025 and is part of the wider national strategy to remove dangerous weapons from the streets and keep communities safe.
As of August 1, Ninja swords became illegal to own and it is now an offence to possess such a sword unless a specific legal defence applies.
During the month-long scheme 287 weapons, described as Ninja swords have been surrendered to Devon & Cornwall Police, a further 56 other bladed weapons were also surrendered.
Detective Inspector Kevin Morley, of Devon & Cornwall Police, who coordinated the scheme, said: “We’ve had over 300 swords and knives surrendered during July, which means these items are now off the streets.
“Possession of banned weapons, even if just in a drawer or attic at home, can mean a prison sentence of more than four years.
“Knife crime is not a major issue in our region, however we take it very seriously and will continue to educate the public and aim to remove knife crime from the streets.
“Devon and Cornwall remain among the safest places to live in the country. We will continue to use every available resource to combat knife crime and keep our neighbourhoods safe.
”We urge anyone who has concerns about someone they know who carries a knife, or about knife crime in their community, to report it to us at dc.police.uk/tua.”
Although now prohibited, swords and any other knives may be surrendered to police, but no compensation can be claimed.
Knife surrender bins are now permanently situated in many local police stations across the region.
