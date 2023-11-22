On Saturday (November 25), around 400 members of the public, some coming from as far as Penzance, came to see a torch lit parade and performances by over 100 participants. Lead by Callington’s town crier and the St Piran’s flag, the recently formed Kelliwik Golowi band headed the parade, playing a number of Cornish tunes. They were followed by belly dancers, children holding lanterns, drummers, and morris dancers, all swept along by the local fire engine and a recycling bin. Holding banners, torches and lanterns, playing music and generally having a good time, the parade entered St Mary’s Square where there was two hours of performances. Highlights of the evening were four young people performing a fire lit circus skills show, Jilly’s Belly dancers, some traditional Cornish social dancing led by Scoots Kernow, and local morris side, Wreckers. At the very end there was a mass singing of Trelawney.