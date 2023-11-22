THE STREETS of Callington were lit up at the weekend as the town’s very first Kelliwik Golowi festival took place.
On Saturday (November 25), around 400 members of the public, some coming from as far as Penzance, came to see a torch lit parade and performances by over 100 participants. Lead by Callington’s town crier and the St Piran’s flag, the recently formed Kelliwik Golowi band headed the parade, playing a number of Cornish tunes. They were followed by belly dancers, children holding lanterns, drummers, and morris dancers, all swept along by the local fire engine and a recycling bin. Holding banners, torches and lanterns, playing music and generally having a good time, the parade entered St Mary’s Square where there was two hours of performances. Highlights of the evening were four young people performing a fire lit circus skills show, Jilly’s Belly dancers, some traditional Cornish social dancing led by Scoots Kernow, and local morris side, Wreckers. At the very end there was a mass singing of Trelawney.
Golowi means “bright night”. The event was conceived by Callington resident Sarah Slocombe who enlisted a band of volunteers. Sarah said: “It was a fantastic evening, hopefully the first of many. I am so grateful to all of those who gave their time and resources for free; it just goes to show what amazing community sprit there is in Callington.”