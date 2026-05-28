Pet owners are offered advice on keeping their animals cool during the heat wave.
West Devon animal lovers can make some frozen dog treats, add ice cubes to use pet-safe sun cream, provide constant access to shade and fresh drinking water with ice cubes; while for animals that are kept outside, remember the shade moves with the sun.
Guinea pigs cool should have fresh vegetable treats, keep fish tanks out of direct sunlight, wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on; encourage pet chickens to stay in the shaded by hanging up vegetables and provide paddling pools or a spray hose for your dog to play in.
Lauren Bennett, RSPCA spokesman, said: “We’re in the midst of a heatwave here in the UK, with some areas experiencing temperatures well above 30°C which many of us are finding very uncomfortable, let alone our pets.
“Heatstroke can be a silent killer, it’s hugely serious in dogs and immediate care is vital. But preventing it is the best way we can keep our pets safe.”
She also suggests providing bowls of water to help birds, foxes, birds and other wildlife; taking care when using a lawn-mower where hedgehogs and frogs and toads could be hiding and searching bonfires before burning, in case of sheltering lizards, grass snakes, hedgehogs and toads.
Further advice on keeping pets safe during the heat is offered on the RSPCA website here: https://tinyurl.com/4ubk96dn
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