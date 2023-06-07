West Devon Borough Council is asking residents of Mary Tavy, Peter Tavy and Lydford to complete its housing needs survey.
The survey is designed to allow residents of these three villages to share their thoughts on housing in the area to allow the council to deliver homes required by the community going forward.
The survey is designed to take ten minutes and closes on Monday, July 7. It can be found at: https://bit.ly/3WWuGVa
The council will be hosting a drop in session on Monday, June 12 at Coronation Hall in Mary Tavy from 3.30pm to 6pm for those who wish to speak with them in more detail.