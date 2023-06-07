Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association has plans to expand and develop youth (and girls’) football but require more volunteers for matches, training and club administration to do so.
Volunteers are currently being for roles including: female coaches, a club photographer, a groundsmen (for Fillace, Yelverton and Walkhampton), home match-day volunteers, managing social media and the website and a sports bid writer.
There is no requirement to be sporty, the club is seeking someone with the appropriate, transferrable skills which can help them grow.