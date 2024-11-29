Harriet’s Just Giving page says: “As you know 2008 has been a difficult year for me – to put it mildly. However, having been given the all clear in September and amazed my consultants along the way with my tenacity and determination to get better I decided to put those skills to work in a different direction!! It was time to give something back by raising funds for Cancer Research UK – without whom the prognosis for me would have been so much worse.