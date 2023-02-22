Methodist pioneer Ali Mansfield said: ‘The community came up with this idea! We have people attend who are of a Christian faith and some exploring this faith but also people who meet at different Sunday churches but wish to gather in their own community. This is one way we build a church, not as a physical building, but within the community itself. This is a different way of being church and bringing it to those who will help shape it. It’s important that they know we stand for love and acceptance.’