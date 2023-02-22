The Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour Church has created a new monthly event which welcomes people of both faith and non-faith backgrounds to come together over dinner.
Taking place on the last Thursday of every month at Horrabridge Village Hall from 5-7pm, everyone in the community is welcomed to join the event which allows those involved to enjoy friendship and fellowship over dinner.
During the two hour event, all generations can participate in a range of activities, such as sharing stories, poetry, songs and can engage in coversations about faith and spirituality whilst enjoying a home-cooked, two course meal, cooked by community stalwart Debbie Parriss.
The most recent gathering took place last Thursday, where 35 people enjoyed chicken and vegetable soup, cheesecakes and chocolate brownies. This was the third time the event has been run, having first taken place in November last year.
Methodist pioneer Ali Mansfield said: ‘The community came up with this idea! We have people attend who are of a Christian faith and some exploring this faith but also people who meet at different Sunday churches but wish to gather in their own community. This is one way we build a church, not as a physical building, but within the community itself. This is a different way of being church and bringing it to those who will help shape it. It’s important that they know we stand for love and acceptance.’
Thursday’s event started with good news and then allowed people some time for reflection, followed by quiet. After dinner, everyone was encouraged to bring their thoughts to the table with the main questions for the session being: how do we hear from God? and how does God speak to you?
Kelly Wait, a member of the Horrabridge community who attends dinner church with her family, said: ‘Dinner church means a lot to me as it allows me to explore my faith but not attend a place of worship to do so, I’ve always believed you don’t have to attend a temple to be religious.
‘This event really helps to promote individuality and free thinking, allowing people to express themselves and share ideas, which is why I love bringing my children here. We have a lot of families attend, it’s nice to see all generations in one place.
‘This is not group that is just about prayer, it’s about getting people together and making them realise that there is love and community out there. It’s a very spiritual time when we’re all together.
‘You can meet people here for the first time and then see them round the village, smile and talk - you’re remembered outside too which is really nice. Everyone is welcome and it would be great to have more people come along.’
The next dinner church event will take place on Thursday, March 30.