The famed West Devon adventurer Lee Spencer, known as the one-legged rower, is setting off on another daunting challenge.
Lee, of Horrabrdge, a single-leg amputee, is training and leading a crew of three Ukrainian soldiers injured fighting the Russians to row around 3,000 miles across the Atlantic from the Canaries to Antigua.
The row is due to start in December and finish in mid January. Called Row4Ukraine, it aims to raise funds for providing similar activities for injured veterans to help them recover from their injuries and the trauma of war. Lee will be joined by a former British colleague.
Lee holds four Guinness World Records for ocean rowing. With Row2Recovery’s amputee crew he rowed across the Atlantic as part of the first physically disabled crew of four to row any ocean. Since the Russian invasion over 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and over 120,000 have been wounded.
Lee said: “This project is to raise aware of the continuing toll of injury and fatalities in the Ukraine invasion and also to support and raise funds for recovery. There’s a mental and physical cost to armed services fighting for their country. The best way to help former and service personnel to recover is to keep them active and give them new challenges, because that is what they thrive on, that is the type of people they are.”
The team is now training in Plymouth Sound and adapting their boat, built in Ukraine.
Igor Olehovychin was injured in 2017 by a land mine, resulting in the amputation of his right leg below the knee. After rehabilitation, he mentored young officers and in 2018, Igor reluctantly left the army.
Bravely he rejoined as the threat from Russia increased. He fought alongside able-bodied servicemen, despite having only one leg.
Igor and his brother Yaroslav, a Ukrainian army officer, dreamed of buying a yacht and sailing the ocean after the war. Yaroslav has been missing in action since April 2023 while fighting the Russians.
Sam, a law graduate and building site manager, joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defence after Russia invaded and was injured in 2022 while working with special operations forces, losing part of his foot from a mine.
While recovering he learned of the death of two close friends. He carries their memories with him every day and they have inspired him to the row.
Ivan Gavrylk, a father-of-two, fought on the front line with the Ukrainian Marine Corps when he was injured three times, including one time extremely seriously. Rowing will enable Ivan to reengage with his love of watersports and regain self-confidence.
Ex-Marine Andy Merry served with Lee. He served in Africa, Belize, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland and volunteered for special duties. He joined the Tower of London as a Yeoman Warder where he was involved in the Lying in State for HM Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the Coronation of King Charles III. He has multiple sclerosis.
The team want to raise £150,000 for the INVICTUS Games Foundation, enabling rehabilitation for wounded veterans through sport and adventure.