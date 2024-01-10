Village resident Dennis Watkins said: “It really is a very long drawn out case. It was for the affordable housing and this reason alone that the planning permission was originally granted. The developer has continually disregarded the conditions. He has refused to speak to any of the neighbours. He asked if I could find out from residents how to push the site along, I visited the neighbouring properties and I sent him their feedback and he never replied. He is not prepared to speak to anyone. From the offset, he had no intention of building affordable houses. The properties that are for sale aren’t properties that Calstock needs or can afford. My original fear is what has happened.”