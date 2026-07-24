Residents, families and staff joined in a day of triple celebration of the past, present and future at a sheltered housing scheme.
Abbeyfield independent living complex in Buckland Monachorum marked its fiftieth anniversary of its formation, 70 years of the Abbeyfield Society charity nationally and the opening of new flats in the grounds.
Special guests included Rebecca Smith (South West Devon MP), Mandy Ewings (West Devon Borough Council leader), Buckland Monachorum councillor Alastair Cunningham, Helen Bone (Homes England), Carolyn Sims (the Charity Bank), Abdul Ravat (Abbeyfield Living Society) and founder members of the home.
A cake iced with a picture of the building, made specially by house manager Kerry Torr, was cut by the MP and a toast was raised to say thank you to staff for supporting the new accommodation, including volunteer Rosie Kehoe with her interior design.
June Warren and Sue McCallum love living in Abbeyfield Buckland Monachorum, a supported independent living home scheme which consists of flats with communal social and dining areas and organised activities.
June, an ex-secretary, said: “I’ve lived here for ten months and moved from Tavistock. It’s the best thing for me. I was worried about moving into some place where I didn’t feel at home with strangers. But it’s really lovely with lovely people who I’ve made friends with and caring staff who can’t do enough for us all. I have a small flat with access to the gardens and can see the pheasants wandering around.”
Fellow resident Sue McCallum and long-term foster parent, said: “I don’t regret moving into somewhere communal from where I used to live in Bere Alston. The flat’s beautiful and I’ve even got more room than in my old home. Naturally I had doubts about leaving my old home, but they went very quickly. It’s like having another family here.”
The original Buckland scheme was built on land donated by Rose Pilcher with additional land later bought from her family on which the five latest flats were built.
The Buckland scheme was built after a group of six local people created a pilot scheme modelled on the pre-existing Abbeyfield concept. Among this team was Ken Farnham who is still involved with Buckland Abbeyfield, as chairman, solicitor Peter Stevens and his namesake the Rev Peter Stephens.
Peter Stevens said: “The original philosophy behind the building was inspired by the Abbeyfield, providing mostly older local people living on their own, under various circumstances, with somewhere to live which alleviated loneliness and provided them with nourishing regular meals with the service of a warden. Loneliness and isolation can lead to depression and to people not looking after themselves, sometimes they simply don’t feel hungry, but company and higher spirits can stimulate appetite. This then became an Abbeyfield site and, coming right up to date, Ken has masterminded the extension. The caring community ethos remains stronger than ever.”
Ken thanked everyone past and present, especially volunteers, for their support: “It’s been a tremendous success with community backing for local people. The original idea was a building not too big and soulless for people to mix with others, but which still offered residents their own front door and freedom. This still underpins our thriving community.”
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