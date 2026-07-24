Peter Stevens said: “The original philosophy behind the building was inspired by the Abbeyfield, providing mostly older local people living on their own, under various circumstances, with somewhere to live which alleviated loneliness and provided them with nourishing regular meals with the service of a warden. Loneliness and isolation can lead to depression and to people not looking after themselves, sometimes they simply don’t feel hungry, but company and higher spirits can stimulate appetite. This then became an Abbeyfield site and, coming right up to date, Ken has masterminded the extension. The caring community ethos remains stronger than ever.”