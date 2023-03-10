HOLLYWOOD is coming to a field in Devon.
Organisers of the Chagstock Festival announced earlier today, Friday, March 10, that Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland will be heading this year's festival on the Friday night.
Kiefer Sutherland has been a professional actor for more than thirty years, starring in movies like ‘Stand By Me’, ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Young Guns’.
And, of course, the television series '24'.
Kiefer will headline on Friday, July 21
Organisers of Chagstock Festival, via its Facebook page, said: 'We are so excited to announce our Friday night headline act Kiefer Sutherland.
'Yes, Hollywood is coming to a field in Devon!'