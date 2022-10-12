History detectives project launch
The launch of a citizen research project into the rich history of Tavistock’s Bedford Cottages attracted more than 40 volunteers at a launch last week.
The What’s Their Story? project is recruiting anyone who lives or has lived in the cottages, or who has family links with the Dolvin Road terraces to turn history detective and record their stories for a new website.
Retired archaeologist Simon Thompson is leading the project which aims to uncover the background to the people behind the front doors of the 18 grade-two architecturally listed homes, a former union workhouse and the St Rumon’s infants school.
He told the launch audience at the Anchorage Centre said: ‘Every building has a story to tell — so we are looking for people to help us investigate the secrets of the Bedford Cottages, one of the earliest social housing schemes in the country.
‘We already have some intriguing mysteries which we need some answers to and are hoping people who can help us will help record them with our volunteer researchers to build up what we are already seeing is a fascinating history.’
The project, backed by a private sponsor and Tavistock Area Support Services, has already whetted the appetite of investigators with a poignant tale of the disappearance of Virginia Harris, 5, who sparked a major search when she did not come home to Madge Lane after school in 1858. She was found about a mile away with sheep gathered round to keep her warm. Sadly she died six months later — her parents could not stay with the memory and left the town and had another daughter they named Virginia after her sister.
The cottages were built by the Duke of Bedford, the town’s main land owner in the 1800s, in response to a population boom. Anyone interested in recording or telling their tales is asked to contact Simon on 07974 729847 or email [email protected]
