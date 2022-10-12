The project, backed by a private sponsor and Tavistock Area Support Services, has already whetted the appetite of investigators with a poignant tale of the disappearance of Virginia Harris, 5, who sparked a major search when she did not come home to Madge Lane after school in 1858. She was found about a mile away with sheep gathered round to keep her warm. Sadly she died six months later — her parents could not stay with the memory and left the town and had another daughter they named Virginia after her sister.