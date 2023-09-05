Each DCFA lorry contains 20 ‘boxes’ and if the interest shown so far is sustained, three lorries will be needed. DCFA typically arrives at each location with more packages than have been ordered, however the parish council has stressed that if those using the service are to be guaranteed a parcel they must to place an order through its website. The report’s conclusion stated that a short survey is to be undertaken in the near future with those currently registered to see if they will continue using the service, if they would use it monthly or more often and if they are prepared to travel to Gunnislake and/or Calstock to access it. If you are interested in purchasing a box or wish to find out more, contact: [email protected]