"I’m as healthy as ever, regularly cycling, walking, and climbing. Just six months after the donation I visited Norway to climb there. It feels good to have been able to help someone in need.” Bob Wiggins, Chair of charity Give a Kidney which raises awareness of non-directed kidney donation said: “There are currently more than 5,500 people in the UK in need of a kidney so we're encouraging everyone to consider if you could be a living donor.