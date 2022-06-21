Men in Sheds officially open for community

Right: Mayor of Tavistock Paul Ward declared the project and a new shed for the ‘shedders’ officially open by sawing through a beam on Saturday afternoon at a celebratory barbecue.

Tavistock Men in Sheds has marked its official launch with the opening of a second shed at a celebratory event which took place on Saturday.

Men in Sheds is a project aimed specifically at men aged 50+ and looks to bring them together to put their practical skills to good use and encourage them to be more socially active in an open space to develop a hobby workshop. The project was formed with the help of ROC (Redeeming Our Communities), a community engagement charity helping with local needs.

David Palmer, A shedder and chair of Tavistock Area Christians Together, said: ‘In 2019 we had a meeting for anyone interested in setting up a Men in Sheds and were overwhelmed by the interest. Subsequently we’ve established a great team of men here working together with this project. The fact we all get on has contributed to its success.

‘Thanks to member Ian Petitt, we have a second shed that’s been built as the original space we had was just too small and we started filling up with members. One is for storage and hand work, the other for machinery. We started at 12 members and now have over 20 but we’re always looking for new people.

‘There’s evidence of our work all round the town and there’s lots more to come. We’re also working closely with Tavistock community gardening too.’

The shedders most recent projects have involved the creation of bird boxes, garden seats, planters, children’s games and repair work for members of the community.

Mayor of Tavistock Paul Ward said: ‘I hadn’t previously appreciated how much you’re contributing to the town as a whole with all the things you’re creating. What you’re doing is fantastic, you’re bringing men together, giving them things to do which are practical and allowing them to make friends and chat to one another. Blokes aren’t always very good at that as a whole; men speak significantly less than women every day. Someone may come here for the first time and arrive anxious, but they’ll be greeted, brought in and welcomed in no time into the banter and camaraderie of a male locker room environment. I’m really pleased to have this opportunity to visit you.’