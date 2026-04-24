Keen runners have helped raise substantial funds for Devon Air Ambulance Trust by racing round a lake.
Nearly 180 people raised £2,670 by racing 2.5km, 5km or 10km on the Reservoir Run event at Roadford Lake, hosted by South West Water on Sunday, April 19.
All racers were presented with a goody bag and medal at the finish line, with trophies going to the top three finishers for each race.
All of the money raised went to Devon Air Ambulance who respond to emergencies, including serious illness and injuries, 365 days a year. Launched in 1992, its crew of pilots, paramedics and doctors provide rapid care, by air or by road, when its needed most.
Tracy Hepper, corporate partnership manager at the Devon Air Ambulance Trust, said: “We are always so appreciative of the support we receive from our local businesses.
“Thanks to South West Water for organising such a great event and to all the participants that took part, raising vital funds for the charity. Everyone’s support plays a crucial role in our community and events like this enables us to continue saving lives across Devon."
Dani Twelvetree, South West Water’s director of customer communications and engagement, said: "The Roadford Reservoir Run was a fantastic day and a real celebration of community spirit. The sunshine, positive atmosphere and number of families taking part made it a really special event, and it was great to see so many people coming together for such a good cause.
“We’re incredibly proud to have supported an event that not only brought people to one of our beautiful lakes but also raised awareness and funds for Devon Air Ambulance.”
Roadford Lake has a variety of natural habitats including grasslands, woodlands, pastures and orchards, making it relaxing environment for runners and supporters.
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