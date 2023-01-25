A TAVISTOCK dental practice is running a free dental kids club on Saturday, February 11.
Andrew Brown Dental Practice on Plymouth Road will be giving oral hygiene advice, diet advice, toothbrushing instruction, interactive games etc and aids to take home.
The practice said: ‘We are hoping to help combat the NHS crisis and pandemic with the current lack of NHS dentists that is affecting the South West in particular, helping parents and children access vital information and help that they may be currently struggling to get due to limited / no availability to see a dentist regularly (if at all!)
The club, if successful will become a regular feature, and the practice will also look at rolling out visits to schools, nurseries and institutions.