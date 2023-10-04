One of St Luke’s flagship annual events, every £1,000 raised by Tour de Moor represents a full package of specialist care at home, free of charge, for one patient and their family on the charity’s patch which reaches across Plymouth and out to more rural areas. A total of 111 patients in West Devon, including Tavistock, have received support since April this year, with 55 per cent of care given at home, and the rest either at Derriford or in St Luke’s specialist unit. In previous years Tour de Moor has often been a battle of mud, along with the sweat and gears, but apart from a few splashy puddles this year’s challenge was more about keeping hydrated in unusually warm temperatures above 20C. Possibly the youngest rider confidently braving the 33km route – and certainly one of the event’s biggest fundraisers – was George Lake, aged eight, from Tavistock. His total topped £1,000 thanks to sponsorship from family, friends and other generous donors, including local company DCUK. Dad, Matthew, who was pedalling the miles with his son, said: “George decided he wanted to do a charity cycle ride. We are lucky not to have needed St Luke’s care, but it’s a cause that is so well known and respected locally that we wanted to support its services.” He added “George did really well, especially in the unexpected hot weather. He needed some gentle encouragement at times but got round due to sheer determination and with a little help from some Haribo!”