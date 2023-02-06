Cornwall Council has announced this week's public meetings for Cornwall's Devolution Deal to give people a chance to have their say and discuss the new deal which proposes additional funding and powers that will be given to the council, along with an elected mayor for Cornwall.
The closest consultation for Tamar Valley residents will be tomorrow (Tuesday 7) in Launceston Town Hall at 6.30pm.
With other meetings being held in Helston, and Liskeard.
For more information visit: https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/