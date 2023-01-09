Do you live in Princetown or Dartmoor Forest? If so, West Devon Borough Council want to hear your thoughts about housing, so they can help to deliver the housing your local communities need.
West Devon Borough Council declared a housing crisis in February 2022 and backed their declaration with an action plan that includes supporting local homes for local people that meet their needs.
To do this however, they first need to understand exactly what the housing needs are for your communities. By carrying out a short survey, it will help the Borough Council to see the bigger picture of housing in Princetown and Dartmoor Forest. Then they can respond specifically to the needs of the residents to identify the housing they need to thrive.
Please help by taking 10 minutes to fill out the Housing Needs Survey at: https://bit.ly/3PIRRhP
You can email any questions about the survey or any of your affordable housing queries to the Affordable Housing Team on: [email protected]
The survey closes on Monday 6 February 2023.
Cllr Mark Renders, West Devon Borough Council’s Ward Member for Dartmoor, said: “It’s really important that residents take the time to complete the survey. The more information we have about the housing in Princetown the better, because then we know exactly what we need for the people who live here.
“If as a Council, we have a really clear picture about what we need, then we can work with our housing delivery partners to get what is needed for our community. That can only be a good thing and will help make the area more sustainable, for our families and young people especially, to live and work here.
“Please take a little time to complete the survey, online or go along to the drop-in session where someone can help you complete it. It really doesn’t take long to do.”
There will be a drop-in session on Saturday 28 January at Princetown Community Centre from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The team will be on hand to help you and to answer any questions you may have.
There will also be paper copies of the surveys available too.
This event gives you the chance to tell the Housing Team what you would really like for your community, and to get your voice heard.