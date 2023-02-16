Further guidance on how housing developments are brought forward in Dartmoor National Park is the subject of a new consultation, now open for people’s views.
Dartmoor National Park Authority is consulting with the public on its draft housing supplementary planning document.
A virtual drop-in event is being held on 23 February which people are welcome to sign up to. We will be providing an overview of the guidance and there will be the opportunity to ask questions.
Book your place by emailing [email protected] with the subject header 'Housing SPD: virtual drop-in event - 23 February'
The National Park has a limited land resource and providing the right type of housing in the right place is important for the sustainability of Dartmoor's communities and the protected landscape.
The Dartmoor Local Plan, alongside national planning policy, guidance and legislation, sets out what development can and cannot happen in the National Park and works to ensure applications understand and respond to the needs of the natural and historic environment and its communities.
The housing supplementary planning document provides more detail and guidance on Local Plan policies including how local housing need is defined and identified; principles for affordable housing, rural workers dwellings, custom and self-build, house sizes and accessibility; and how best to involve communities.
All views will be considered, and appropriate changes made before it is formally adopted. It will then be a material consideration in determining planning applications.
Not able to make the virtual drop-in? People have until 27 March to comment on the draft document and can put forward views via a comment form available on the website. Click here