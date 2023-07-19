HAVE a go at pond dipping and discover weird and wonderful creatures in the new pond at Cotehele quay with their new monthly drop-in sessions.
Watch the water closely, or have a go at pond dipping, and identify any insects, fish or amphibians you find.
The free event will be taking place on Saturday, August 5 from 10am until 1pm and will be first come first served.
It will be subject to cancellation in event of poor weather.
For more information or updates visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele/events or the Cotehele-National Trust Facebook page.