A CALLINGTON-BASED amateur dramatics group is giving people a chance to have a go this month.
Callington Amateur Drama Society is holding a social evening hosted by Marshall Plummer that will give people the chance to try out some play reading.
No experience is needed, people are welcome to join in or just listen.
The event is being held on Tuesday August 8 at 7.30pm at Biscobmes Lane, Callington.
Everyone is welcome.
There will be an entry fee of £2 per person.
For more information visit: primraf.co.uk